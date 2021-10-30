Jude Riordan’s age, renowned father, and Merseyside roots on ITV’s Coronation Street.

Fans of Coronation Street have been thrilled by Jude Riordan’s performances this week.

In the long-running ITV soap, the child portrays Sam Blakeman, whose character has been cruelly caught up in the dramatic aftermath of Super Soap Week.

In the “deadly” batch of episodes, the bloodthirsty Harvey Gaskell accidentally shot Sam’s mother in a case of mistaken identification.

In heartbreaking scenes that aired earlier this week, Natasha Blakeman died from gunshot wounds.

In Wednesday’s double header, Jude’s character was singled out for praise for how maturely he dealt with the loss of his mother.

Fans of Coronation Street were moved to tears as he gave a heartfelt farewell statement to his mother at the funeral home.

Jude’s dramatic performance drew plaudits from his Corrie co-stars, with Jane Danson praising his acting abilities on social media.

“I work with @JudeRiordan most days and I know how fantastic he is,” the actress, who plays Leanne Battersby, tweeted. He shows a maturity well above his years, and his moment with “My Nick” was breathtaking.

“They just made me cry @itvcorrie,” says one user.

Jude is a proud St Helens native who has been wowing Coronation Street viewers since his debut as Nick Tilsley’s long-lost son in 2020.

Jude, who is only ten years old, comes from a talented family, as his father is a successful television director in the entertainment industry.

Paul Riordan made his name as a behind-the-scenes actor in Hollyoaks before going on to oversee popular soaps including Emmerdale and Casualty.

Jude received a National Television Award for Best Newcomer at the most recent ceremony, and his father turned to Twitter to express his pride in his son.

“Well, this is really special…” Paul tweeted. “I am the most proud father in the universe.” Jude rose to prominence after appearing in the Channel 4 series The Secret Life of 4, 5, and 6 Year Olds in 2017.

He also played Tyler Croft on the Sky One show Brassic, and his on-screen mother is Michelle Keegan, who formerly starred in Corrie. “The summary has come to an end.”