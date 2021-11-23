Jude Riordan of ITV’s Coronation Street is in disbelief as he makes a career announcement.

Jude Riordan of Coronation Street has expressed his joy after receiving an Inside Soap Award.

For his outstanding performances as Sam Blakeman in the long-running soap, the young actor was named Best Newcomer.

The award is the latest in a long list of accolades for the St Helens actor, who earlier this year won a National Television Award.

Jude took to Instagram to express his surprise at his recent victory and to thank supporters who voted for him in the public poll.

He stated, ” “THANK YOU SO MUCH TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO VOTE FOR ME. I can’t believe I’ve received another award in front of real grown-ups. Sam Blakeman is fantastic, and I’m delighted he’s popular.” Instagram Fans of Coronation Street asked that the young actor be recognized for his strong depiction during Super Soap Week, and the accolade was given to him.

When Sam said a heartfelt farewell to his mother, Natasha, after she was shot in a case of mistaken identity, Corrie viewers were moved to tears.

And ecstatic fans have crowded the comments section to congratulate the actor on his well-deserved honor.

Joe stated, ” “Matey, you’ve earned it. You’re fantastic.” “Your wonderful pal brilliant acting,” Charlotte remarked. Mandy had this to say: “Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Jude, you did an excellent job! I am overjoyed for you.” Angela made the following comment: “Jude, you did a fantastic job. You’re a fantastic young man.” “I’m really happy for you, and it’s well earned,” Nanette remarked.