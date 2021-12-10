Jude Riordan of ITV’s Coronation Street enjoys ‘late night with the Corrie Crew.’

Jude Riordan of Coronation Street has shared photos from his night at the theatre with his family and co-stars.

In the long-running soap, the St Helens actor has captivated audiences with his dramatic performances as Sam Blakeman.

Jude has won numerous prizes for his outstanding performance, including Best Newcomer at the NTAs and Inside Soap Awards.

Last night, the young star took a break from his hectic schedule by attending the premiere of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, which took place at the Lowry Theatre this week.

Jude’s parents manage his social media accounts, and they posted on Twitter about how much he appreciated the concert.

The following was included in the tweet: “Last night, I saw @LionWitchOnTour @The Lowry, and it was AMAZING! You must see it if you can.” Jude, along with fellow Coronation Street actresses Tanisha Gorey, Kel Allen, and Millie Gibson, attended the show.

Kel Allen, who portrays Laura Neelan on Corrie, turned to social media to congratulate the young actress.

She stated, ” “He’s a blummin’ hottie! My accomplice in crime and I spent the night on the tiles. @justjude7, the world is your oyster.” Following that, the actress uploaded a humorous photo of Jude holding her glass of champagne while holding his drink in the other hand.

The image was captioned by her as follows: “It’s a blast! Jude is holding my juice for me just for laughs.” Jude was treated to a late-night McDonald’s on his way home at 10 p.m. after a hectic night at the theatre.

The Lowry Theatre used social media to congratulate Jude for attending the event by posting a photo of him on the red carpet.

They explained: “@justjude7, thank you for coming. We hope you had a good time watching the show!”