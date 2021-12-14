Jude Riordan of Coronation Street says ‘that’s a wrap’ for Sam Blakeman.

The actor from St Helens has completed his filming for the year and will return to the Cobbles in 2022.

One of the primary talking points on the long-running drama this year has been Jude’s outstanding performances on the show throughout 2021.

Jude’s family announced on Instagram that the 10-year-old will take a well-deserved break during the holidays and will return to Weatherfield in the New Year.

The caption on the post read: “And that’s Sam Blakeman’s WRAP for 2021! Thank you to everyone who has backed me up. It’s been the most amazing year of my life. In January, I’ll be back on the cobblestones.” Instagram The 10-year-old described 2021 as the “greatest year of his life” because he turned mute following the murder of his mother, Natasha, in the dramatic Super Soap Week storyline.

Jude’s performance received positive feedback from viewers, and the Corrie star was named Best Newcomer at both the National Television Awards and the Inside Soap Awards.

Fans congratulated him on his good year in the comments section.

Jodie stated, “At such a young age, he’s already a fantastic actor. You’re a fantastic young man. I’m sure your parents are ecstatic. Brassic, I adore you.” “Enjoy a rest and the run-up to Christmas,” Carli wrote. “Have a wonderful Christmas to you and your family xx,” Deborah wrote. Lesley had this to say: “I’m excited about it. Happy Holidays!”