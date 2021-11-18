Jude Riordan of Coronation Street looks’so grown up’ as he walks to the school disco.

Jude Riordan of Coronation Street has captured fans’ hearts with a snapshot he shared before of his school disco.

With his scene-stealing performances as Sam Blakeman, the 10-year-old from St Helens has wowed viewers of the long-running serial.

As he cope with the agony of losing his mother, Natasha, who was inadvertently shot during Super Soap Week, the young star has been a vital part of the heartbreaking tale.

Jude’s last address to his mother prompted fans to demand that he be given an award, and he has become a fan favorite on the Weatherfield soap.

It’s almost easy to forget Jude’s age and that he still goes to school because his acting career is flourishing.

Jude is all geared up for his school’s disco, according to a post on his parents’ Instagram account.

Instagram

Jude captioned the photo as follows: “Prepare for the school disco. Those tunneesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss” “Yesssss Jude – bust some moves tonight!” actress Rachel Leskovac, who played Sam’s late mother Natasha, said with a succession of dancing emojis.

“Have it large dude!” tweeted Sally Carman, who portrays Abi on Corrie.

Fans of the show were eager to respond.

“Have a wonderful time Jude!” commented one.

“Oh you look so grown up,” a second added. “Have a lovely time little fellow.”

“Looking fantastic Jude,” said a third. “Enjoy.”