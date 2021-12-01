Jude Riordan of Coronation Street is’smashing it’ as he wins another accolade.

With his scene-stealing performances as Sam Blakeman, the 10-year-old from St Helens has wowed viewers of the long-running serial.

After his mother, Natasha, was unintentionally shot during Super Soap Week, the young star was a vital part of a devastating plot.

Jude won Best Newcomer at the InsideSoap awards last week for his performance, and now he’s won another prize.

Jude received the Arts category of the Pride of St Helens award.

Jude shared the good news with his Instagram followers, writing: “How fortunate am I to have received my most recent award? Thank you, @prideofthelens! #prideofthelens #artsaward” Jude is a proud St Helens native who has been wowing Coronation Street viewers since his debut as Nick Tilsley’s long-lost son in 2020.

Fellow serial stars are clearly ecstatic for the child, with several sending cards and letters of congratulations.

“Beautiful handsome boy inside and out,” Rachel Leskovac, who played Sam’s mother Natasha on the soap, added.

“Go Jude!!” exclaimed Toyah actress Georgia Taylor.

Fans of InstagramSoap were eager to respond.

“Aw, you’re smashing everything Jude,” katrina.dippyduckinteriors commented.

“Well done and well earned,” debbie22buckley remarked, “so cute and you are an outstanding actress congratulations.”

brownlorna964 commented: “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww It was well deserved. You’re a fantastic performer.”