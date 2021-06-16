Juan Cuadrado debunks rumors that he and James Rodriguez had a falling out in Colombia’s camp.

Juan Cuadrado, a Colombian international, has denied reports of a schism between Everton’s James Rodriguez and his national squad.

Before the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season, the Blues playmaker returned to his homeland with the hopes of preparing for the upcoming Copa America.

However, the 29-year-old was not selected for the tournament by Colombia, and a disagreement arose over whether or not the former Real Madrid player was injured.

Following the decision, numerous reports claimed that a number of Rodriguez’s international teammates were targeting the Everton midfielder.

Following his team’s victory over Ecuador, Cuadrado made a statement about the squad’s solidarity and declared that no one is above the team.

However, the 33-year-old has now clarified his remarks, stating that they were not meant in any way against the Blues player.

“There were players that we had never played alongside with,” the Juventus forward told Diario AS [via CaughtOffside ]. “I see that the press is exploiting this in a way that it is not, perhaps saying things about James.” We understand how crucial he is to the national team.

“Everyone who knows him is aware of his participation in the team. He is a wonderful person and an excellent source of information for our national squad.

“It’s difficult when you’re not called to do something you love, and we understand how he feels.

“Do not distort things; they are not that way.” James is more than a business partner; he is a buddy, and he is well aware of it.

“If you watched the interview, you’ll see how he was able to contextualize everything since he was here.

“I wanted to show you that he didn’t have to do anything with James, and we hope he’ll be able to rejoin this wonderful family.”

Colombia’s Copa America campaign continues. The summary comes to a close.