Josie Gibson’s Love Island ex, Big Brother triumph, and family life are all discussed this morning.

Josie Gibson has been filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning while she recovers from sickness.

On Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the Bristolian host shared the sofa with Phillip Schofield, where they discussed a wide range of topics.

Josie’s appearance on the show was well-received by viewers, and she has expressed her gratitude to everyone who offered her notes of support.

The 36-year-old normally has a considerably smaller role, overseeing a shorter part that takes her out of the studio on a regular basis.

Josie’s TV career has spanned more than a decade since she won Big Brother in 2010.

She was one of the most popular winners of all time, and she never had to face a public vote.

Let’s take a look at how Josie rose to fame and how she’s continued to grow since then.

In 2010, Josie Gibson entered the Big Brother house.

She began a love relationship with fellow housemate John James Parton, and the two confirmed their romance after leaving Big Brother.

Josie was chosen by the other housemates to gain a ticket to the final on Day 66 of Big Brother 11, and she was declared the winner eleven days later with a massive 77.5 percent of the public vote.

The couple warmed our hearts by discovering romance in the house and dating for several months afterward.

In October 2010, Josie and John James Parton starred in a one-off fly-on-the-wall show called Josie and John James: What Happened Next, which followed their life together.

Josie said he’d strayed, and he moved back to Australia in 2011, bringing the relationship to an end.

When they both found up on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side panel five years after their break-up, they came face to face.

John James entered the Love Island Australia villa in 2018, the same year Josie became a mother.

Later, in an explosive interview with new! magazine, John James stated that he “had misgivings” about the relationship and that they had a number of disputes.

“What John put me through was awful,” Josie subsequently retorted.

