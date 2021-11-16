Josie Gibson has replaced Holly Willoughby on ITV This Morning.

Today’s program of This Morning was missing Holly Willoughby.

The 40-year-old presenter was slated to co-host ITV’s main daytime show with her regular co-host Phillip Schofield on Tuesday.

Phil, on the other hand, revealed that Holly had to cancel today’s episode due to illness.

Josie Gibson has taken her place as the mother of three recovers from a “tummy bug,” according to Phil.

Josie was thrilled as she introduced the show, expressing her delight at being able to sit next to Phil on the famed sofa.

“I grew up watching you,” she beams.

Josie’s fans expressed their love for her on Twitter.