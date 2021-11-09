Josh Taylor, a boxing champion, has teamed up with Orange County CBD ahead of a major title bout next year.

He’s on a winning streak that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The boxing superstar Josh Taylor is still riding high on the success of his bout against Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas earlier this year.

And, despite having to postpone his next fight due to injury, it’s shaping up to be a major one.

The 30-year-old Scot was scheduled to defend his WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO championships against Jack Catterall on December 18 at the Hydro this year, but due to a recent knee injury, the fight has been rescheduled for February 26, 2022.

Josh has partnered up with award-winning CBD brand Orange County CBD ahead of one of Scotland’s greatest boxing contests ever.

He stated, ” “I’m disappointed I won’t be able to defend my championship on December 18 as scheduled, but I needed to make sure I was healthy enough to give my adoring fans the entertainment they deserve.

“This reunion has been a long time coming, and the wait will be well worth it.”

CBD’s significance in education

Josh believes CBD has played a significant role in easing his ring discomfort – and he’s not alone, with many sportsmen claiming that CBD can be beneficial to anyone’s training regimen.

“I’d heard so many things about the benefits of CBD that I just decided to give it a try and it truly helps me relax,” Josh said of partnering with Orange County CBD in the run-up to his biggest challenge yet. In training camp, I’m so stressed out that I tend to overthink things, but CBD helps me relax and put the brakes on a little bit.

“It also helps me relax and get a good night’s sleep when my mind is working overtime,” she says.”

Josh is one of a rising number of amateur and professional athletes who claim that CBD products have aided their training in a variety of ways.

With the ability to alleviate discomfort and promote relaxation,