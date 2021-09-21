Josh Mandel, a pro-Trump Senate candidate, claims that now is the time for ‘fighters,’ not ‘civility.’

While speaking on a right-wing show Monday to address those Republicans backing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel disregarded demands for civility, stating that “now is the time for fighters.”

During the interview on Real America’s Voice, Mandel chastised “squishy establishment Republicans” for working with Democrats to pass a bipartisan infrastructure plan that includes funding for roads and bridges, high-speed internet, rail and transit, drinking water upgrades, and other priorities aimed at repairing the country’s deteriorating infrastructure.

“Bipartisanship is not the way to go right now. This is not the time for politeness. He stated, “Now is the moment for fighters.”

He promised to “combat” what he calls “reckless expenditure.” Senator Rob Portman, a retiring Republican who is regarded as one of the party’s more moderate members, was one of 19 Republicans who voted in support of the bill in August, joining every Democrat.

Throughout his campaign, Mandel has repeated the phrase. In an interview with Spectrum News in August, he stated that “the time for civility is over” in Washington, D.C., and that the GOP should turn to “fighters” like Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Mandel, who previously served as state treasurer, is running for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary. Several other well-known Republicans, including novelist J.D. Vance and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken—both of whom Mandel has previously chastised for not being sufficiently pro-Trump—have also entered the race in the red-trending Midwest state. According to polls, Mandel is leading in the primary.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan is widely seen as the frontrunner. He also chastised Mandel’s comments, tweeting earlier this month, “Stop with the appeals to violence.” Stop putting Ohioans in jeopardy. We can all see right through it, which is why you’ll lose. Again.”

According to polls, Mandel has a slim lead against Ryan, but experts predict that the election will grow more tight. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican,” indicating that it is close but that the Republicans have the upper hand.

On the campaign road, Mandel has made a number of contentious statements. He attracted blowback from Jewish groups earlier this month after equating vaccine mandates to the Gestapo—the. This is a condensed version of the information.