Josh Hawley’s comments on masculinity have sparked a wave of memes and jokes.

The Republican claimed that “the left” had convinced males that they were part of the problem and that their “masculinity is intrinsically harmful” on HBO’s Axios.

On the Sunday broadcast, Sen. Hawley proceeded to tell interviewer Mike Allen that he wants to appeal to suburban parents and men who were won over by Donald Trump by using masculinity.

“We have to emphasize that spending your time not working, playing video games, or watching porn on the internet is not beneficial for you, your family, or this country,” he stated.

Sen. Hawley discussed masculinity in his speech at the National Conservatism Conference in Florida last month, prompting the interview.

“Can we be shocked, after years of being persuaded that their manhood is the problem,” Sen. Hawley remarked, “that more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, pornography, and video games?”

Sen. Hawley’s statements about masculinity, on the other hand, were received with a barrage of memes and jokes on social media, the vast majority of which were directed against him.

November 8, 2021 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei)

