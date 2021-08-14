Josh Harris has begun teaching a course on deconstructing faith, but several theologians are skeptical of his motivations.

Celebrity ex-evangelical Joshua Harris is following in the footsteps of a slew of high-profile Christian leaders who have recently forsaken their faith.

Harris recently announced the commencement of a course on deconstructing one’s faith in order to “pass on to others what I’ve learned about the process,” as he puts it. The “Reframe Your Story” course costs $275 and includes a “Deconstruction Starter Pack.” The course is intended to give participants “a step-by-step approach to reframe and rethink your human journey,” and there is a code that allows anyone who has been “harmed by purity culture” to take it for free. The five-week course is scheduled to begin in September.

“I built it for people who are unpacking and having doubts and altering their beliefs and feel incredibly alone in doing that,” Harris told This website, noting that the process may be alienating and cause those embarking on it to feel isolated from the community. “You may have the impression that something is amiss with you. I wanted to make something that would allow people to reframe their thinking and select for themselves what they wanted to hold on to and what religious concepts they wanted to let go of.”

Some people use the phrase “deconstruct” to mean “to reject Christianity completely,” while others use it to indicate “to reject certain cultural concepts associated with Christianity.” Former Hillsong worship leader Marty Sampson, Baptist preacher and theologian John Piper’s son Abraham Piper, former Desiring God writer Paul Maxwell, and Kevin Max of the Christian pop group dc Talk are among the high-profile evangelical leaders who have recently publicly announced their “deconstruction,” whether partially or in full.

In any case, Professor Carl Trueman claims that the “deconstruction movement” is not new.

Trueman, a professor of biblical and religious studies at Grove City College in Pennsylvania and a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., said, “People have lost their religion since time immemorial.” “It’s interesting because, in order to define it, it’s now employed with this pseudo-intellectual vocabulary of’deconstruction.’ It’s ancient thinking dressed up in contemporary lingo.”

Harris, a former megachurch pastor, rose to prominence in 1996 as the author and leader of the renowned relationship guide I Kissed Dating Goodbye. This is a condensed version of the information.