Josh Duggar’s lawyers claim he was interrogated without a lawyer and are seeking the dismissal of two charges against him.

According to the Associated Press, Josh Duggar’s attorneys submitted petitions on Friday asking for the child pornography accusations against him to be dismissed.

The docs also request that some evidence in Duggar’s case be suppressed, including all remarks he made to investigators, who, according to the attorneys, did not allow him to have a lawyer present when he was questioned.

Investigators grabbed Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer to come to the questioning, according to the papers. The two acting secretaries of the US Department of Homeland Security were also improperly appointed to the case, according to the records.

According to the petitions, prosecutors failed to keep critical evidence in Duggar’s case that could have shown his innocence. Investigators searched electronic devices belonging to multiple people who had access to Duggar’s used car yard in Springdale, Arkansas, as well as the wireless internet there.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, one of these individuals told investigators in an interview that he worked at the auto lot and had viewed adult pornography on his phone while using the facility’s internet. According to the motion, the government stated that it had found no evidence of criminal behavior on that witness’ phone or the phones of the two other individuals under investigation.

However, the motion contends that material from those investigations was not preserved. Lawyers for Duggar say that the individuals’ search history linked to Duggar’s case or the “dark web” could have revealed proof.

According to the Democrat-Gazette, Duggar, 33, is set to stand trial on November 30 on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. If found guilty, Duggar faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

In April, Duggar, who starred in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged with downloading and possessing child pornography, some of which prosecutors claimed portrayed the sexual assault of toddlers.

He entered a not guilty plea.

Duggar has been confined to the house of family friends who have agreed to care for him during his parole, and he is not allowed to use any Internet-connected gadgets.