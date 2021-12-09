Josh Duggar is facing a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of child pornography.

Josh Duggar, a former reality TV star, was found guilty of downloading and possessing child pornography by a jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Thursday.

When sentenced, the 33-year-old could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Duggar and his large family were formerly featured on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, but the show was canceled after allegations that he raped three of his sisters and a babysitter surfaced.

According to federal authorities, the investigation into Duggar began after a Little Rock officer discovered child porn files being transferred on a computer linked to Duggar.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.