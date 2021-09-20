Josh Bohannon of Lancashire is looking forward to returning to his hometown of Liverpool.

Josh Bohannon is returning to his favorite hunting area in the hopes of leading Lancashire to the County Championship.

In the penultimate round of Championship fixtures, Dane Vilas’ team will face Hampshire at Aigburth starting tomorrow.

With a win, the Lancs will overtake their opponents, who presently sit atop the table, and depending on other outcomes, they might win the title for the first time since 2011 – when they used Liverpool Cricket Club as their home away from home while Emirates Old Trafford was being renovated.

So this week’s venue is a good omen for the county – and for Bohannon, who has prior visits with the Red Rose yielded scores of 97* and 94.

“This is going to be a huge week for us,” he predicted.

“This year, we definitely haven’t played our greatest cricket, and we’re well aware of that.

“However, the fact that we haven’t played at our best yet and are still in with a possibility of winning the Championship is extremely exciting.

“I always have a nice time in Liverpool, and I’ve had some success there, so I’m looking forward to returning and maybe having even more success.”

Lancashire had struggled in the final stages of this year’s Championship until last week’s 10-wicket thrashing of Somerset, despite coming first in their qualifying group earlier in the season.

However, Bohannon believes that because the Division One table is so tight – four teams are separated by just 6.5 points – Lancashire can get over the line this week with one last push.

“Everyone is aware of places where we could improve,” he continued. The group we’ve got at the moment is fascinating because it’s a mix of young and senior players.

“There’s a lot of direction, which makes it simpler for the younger lads to come in and participate.”

“Hopefully, this will allow them to be more free and showcase their abilities.

“Everyone is striving to improve, and maybe we will be able to do so and give it one more push.”

Bolton-born Bohannon, 24, straddles the boundary between “young kids” and “older players” with over 2,000 first-class runs.

