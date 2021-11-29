Josephine Baker, a WWII spy born in the United States, is the first black woman to be honored in the French Pantheon.

According to the Associated Press, Josephine Baker, a U.S.-born entertainer, civil rights activist, and World War II French spy, became the first Black woman to be inducted into France’s Pantheon. Baker’s inclusion in the historic monument that honors Marie Curie, Victor Hugo, and French Enlightenment writer Voltaire has been a long-standing demand among governments, groups, and individuals.

Her candidacy occurred after last year’s rallies in France against police violence, which were similar to the nationwide movement in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody, according to the Associated Press. Laurent Kupferman, a French Republic essayist, initiated a petition in May demanding for her inclusion in the Pantheon, which has gathered more than 37,000 signatures.

The Missouri native and cabaret performer was then honored at the monument by French President Emmanual Macron in July.

“I believe the times are more suited to Josephine Baker’s fights resonating: the fight against racism, antisemitism, and her role in the French Resistance,” Kupferman told the Associated Press. “You enter the Pantheon not because you’re renowned, but because of what you provide to the nation’s civic imagination.” Though her remains will be buried in Monaco at her family’s desire, a coffin containing soils from the United States, France, and Monaco, all places where she had an impact, will be put inside the Pantheon.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While Baker is well-liked in France, his action has revealed a schism between the country’s official concept of colorblind universalism and some loud critics who claim it has hidden years of institutional racism.

Baker embodied France’s “universalist” approach, in which the country’s citizens are seen as ordinary citizens who are not counted or identified based on race or ethnicity. The French Republic and its values are considered universal in the first article of the constitution, ensuring that all people have the same rights regardless of their origin, ethnicity, or religion.

Baker joined LICRA, a famous anti-racist organization, in 1938 and was a longtime champion for her induction into the Pantheon.

The Associated Press quoted LICRA President Mario Stasi as saying, “She liked universalism and this France that doesn’t care about skin color.” “When she arrived from where she came from. This is a condensed version of the information.