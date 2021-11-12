Joseph Elledge faces a 28-year sentence for his wife’s death, according to a jury that reached a decision in just seven hours.

According to the Associated Press, a jury recommended that Missouri native Joseph Elledge be sentenced to 28 years in prison for the death of his wife, only hours after he was convicted of second-degree murder late Thursday.

At a hearing in December, Circuit Judge J. Hasbrouck will make the final decision on Elledge’s punishment, while the jury recommended that he not be sentenced to more than 28 years.

After traveling to the United States to attend the University of Missouri, Mengqi Ji married Elledge. After months of searching, he reported Ji missing in October 2019, and her bones were recovered in a park in Columbia, Missouri, in March.

Elledge admitted throughout the trial that he buried Ji’s body and misled police for more than a year about his wife’s whereabouts, according to the Associated Press. Before reaching a guilty decision, the jury deliberated for seven hours. They recommended that he be sentenced to 28 years in jail for the crime a few hours later.

Elledge was acquitted of a first-degree murder allegation despite his conviction for second-degree murder. According to the Associated Press, the jury stated they would only consider accusations of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and first-degree or second-degree involuntary manslaughter in his case.

Elledge’s purpose was essential to arguments throughout the trial, as first-degree murder required the state to prove that Elledge killed Ji willfully after deliberating about it.

According to KMIZ-TV, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight requested life in prison, while Elledge’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, requested ten years.

According to news stations KMIZ and KOMU, the jury heard evidence from both sides before giving the suggested sentence.

Before the trial began, an attorney for Ji’s family told the Columbia Daily Tribune that they had no plans to make a comment, but that they were satisfied with Knight’s efforts on Wednesday.

During closing arguments on Thursday, Knight told the jury that Elledge was a “stone cold killer” who killed his wife on purpose, and that he was convicted of first-degree murder.

Rosenblum claimed that his client was uneasy and that after she died, she made “unbelievably stupid” judgments. Elledge, he maintained, had no intention of killing his wife and should not have been charged with murder.

Elledge claimed throughout his trial that Ji's death was an accident.