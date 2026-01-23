José Pizarro’s Warming Spanish Dishes for Cold Weather

As winter continues to tighten its grip, renowned Spanish chef José Pizarro has shared two dishes that bring both comfort and indulgence, perfect for cold days. These recipes—one a hearty vegetable stew and the other a decadent batch of croquetas—capture the essence of Spanish home cooking, balancing simplicity with richness.

Comforting Stew and Decadent Croquetas

The first dish, a vegetable stew, is a celebration of slow-cooked ingredients that come together to create deep, flavorful comfort. The stew incorporates pumpkin, aubergine, and peppers, each element playing a key role: the pumpkin lends natural sweetness, while the aubergine adds richness and the peppers keep the dish vibrant. It’s cooked with tomatoes, herbs, and olive oil, creating a light yet satisfying meal that is perfect for cold weather. The addition of chickpeas makes it hearty enough to be enjoyed on its own, particularly when paired with bread to soak up the flavorful broth. This stew is the kind of honest, grounding food you return to time and again, especially on those long winter nights.

The second dish, croquetas, offers a contrast in both texture and flavor. Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, these croquettes are filled with the savory depth of jamón and the subtle richness of fresh truffle. They are perfect for sharing, often served hot straight from the oil, with molten centers that invite immediate enjoyment. These croquetas offer a special kind of indulgence without being overly fussy—small, rich, and utterly addictive, they are the type of dish that lifts the mood and brings people together around the table.

Both dishes, while distinct, share a common thread: they embody the spirit of Spanish cooking—unhurried, flavorful, and meant to be savored with others. Whether enjoyed on their own or shared with friends and family, these meals provide a delicious respite from the cold winter days, making them perfect additions to anyone’s seasonal recipe collection.