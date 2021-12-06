Jorgie Porter, who starred in Hollyoaks, has announced her engagement just weeks after revealing her loss story.

Jorgie Porter of Hollyoaks was showered with congrats after announcing her engagement on social media.

She announced her engagement to businessman boyfriend Ollie Piotrowski on her Instagram account on Sunday night.

The happy news comes only weeks after the 33-year-old Hollyoaks star revealed she had just miscarried and lost quadruplets.

According to The Mirror, the engagement was revealed alongside a photo of Jorgie excitedly showing off her engagement ring.

Ollie is seen kissing his new wife-to-be on the cheek while she smiles and holds up her new piece of jewelry.

“OMG,” she simply captioned the photo.

Messages of congratulations from friends and fans poured in fast for the couple.

“Congratulations,” tweeted fellow Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey, while Bethannie Hare wrote, “OMG OMG OMG CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

Steph Waring added her two cents to the conversation, saying: “To both of you, I congratulate you!!! Wow!!! I am overjoyed for you!” Instagram Amelia Lily, a former X Factor finalist, tweeted: “”Congratulations, darling girl,” wrote Thomas Turgoose of This Is England, and he added, “Oi oi!!! Congrats.” Among the many commenters, Helen Flanagan, Chris Hughes, and Melody Thornton all left ecstatic messages.

Jorgie and Ollie made their relationship Instagram public in October of last year, and she told her Loose Lips podcast co-host Samira Mighty a month later that she was “extremely content and happy” and “having the finest time.”

The good news contrasts sharply with her shocking announcement last month that she had lost all four of her infants at 14 weeks gestation in August.

After the couple’s love was put to the test, Jorgie stated the heartbreaking loss pushed them closer together.

“If we can get through this, we can get through anything,” she told Fabulous magazine in her first interview since their tragedy.

She subsequently admitted to Sharon Carpenter on her podcast that she had been “hiding” the recent miscarriage at first because it felt “a little raw” to talk about it freely in the aftermath.

Jorgie had this to say: “Miscarriage is something that no one really talks you about. It is not a subject that is taught in schools. We learn about these issues from magazines and

