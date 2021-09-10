Jorgie Porter, star of Hollyoaks, shocks fans by revealing her NTA “showbiz secret.”

At the National Television Awards, Jorgie Porter dazzled in a glitzy gown.

Last night’s extravagant celebration saw the Hollyoaks star walk the red carpet in a gorgeous dress by luxury womenswear label Nadine Merabi.

Fans of the 33-year-old flooded her social media platforms with admiration for her striking looks, and she has now released a picture on Instagram detailing how she achieved the look.

She shared a photo of herself getting ready for the event, demonstrating how she keeps everything in place with ‘Fragile’ packing tape underneath her costume.

“A showbiz secretâ€â€ #fragile,” the actress captioned the photo.

The post has received over 16,000 likes, indicating that Jorgie’s clever hack struck a chord with her 687k followers.

Her fans praised the stunt in the comments.

“B****y adore this,” Becka wrote.

“Love it, miss Porter,” Mozhgan added.

“Fabuloussssssssssssssssssssssss

Others tagged their friends to see how they’ll employ the trick in the future.

“We need to acquire some,” Emily added.

“For future reference,” Jessica wrote.

“There we go, do this for the wedding,” Hannah added.