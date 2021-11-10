Jorge Mendes is attempting to entice Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to sign Fabio Carvalho ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Liverpool are still linked with Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho, according to a new report, with the Fulham starlet’s super-agent Jorge Mendes attempting to arrange a move to Anfield.

Several stories in recent days have stated that the Reds are certain of signing Carvalho when his Craven Cottage contract expires next summer.

With three goals in seven Championship appearances, the 19-year-old is experiencing a breakout season with Fulham.

According to the Daily Mail, the teenager’s agent, Mendes, is desperate for the attacking midfielder to join Liverpool and is seeking to ‘woo’ the club into signing him.

Mendes has a recent history with the Reds, having been involved in the transfer of Diogo Jota from Wolves last year.

According to the article, the Portuguese, whose client list includes Cristiano Ronaldo, has attempted to entice Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign Carvalho.

Mendes, on the other hand, is currently concentrating on securing a deal with Liverpool.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has sent a message to his advisers in the hopes of keeping Carvalho at Craven Cottage.

“Everyone knows we’re in the process of trying to renew his contract,” the former Everton manager remarked.

“However, I hope that everyone who advises him makes him think only about football, and that nothing (distracts) him from the most important thing in his life, which is playing football and giving it his all every day,” Silva continued.

Liverpool has a history with Fulham, having signed Fulham midfielder Harvey Elliott in 2019.