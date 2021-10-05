Jordan’s foreign aid could be jeopardized by King Abdullah II’s luxury real estate purchases, according to one analyst.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that documents revealing King Abdullah II of Jordan’s $100 million in luxury housing acquisitions over the last decade could threaten foreign help to his country.

Around the time the records were leaked, Abdullah was meeting with the head of the World Bank to seek for further financial aid. According to a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Abdullah was only one of the leaders, politicians, businessmen, celebrities, religious leaders, and drug dealers who were exposed for disguising their investments in homes, villas, and other assets.

Abdullah vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating the houses were bought with personal finances and kept hidden due to security concerns.

“Any charges linking these private assets to governmental funding or support are false and deliberate attempts to mislead the public,” the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement released Monday.

Labib Kamhawi, a Jordanian expert, believes the controversy will not only be “very damaging” locally, but will also limit financial aid and donors eager to assist the monarch.

“It is certain to undermine Jordan’s ability to easily solicit aid,” Kamhawi added.

Jordan’s economy has struggled in recent years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of resources to cope with the migration of hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees.

Jordan received about $5 billion in foreign aid, according to the country’s official Petra News Agency, with the United States supplying more over a quarter of the funding.

According to US State Department spokeswoman Ned Price, Jordan’s foreign aid has shown to be beneficial.

“When it comes to Jordan, we have been assisting the Jordanian people for over six decades, helping to improve their lives. All of our assistance programs are rigorously monitored and evaluated to ensure that they are carried out in accordance with their stated goals,” Price added.

The episode, according to Dave Harden, a former senior official at the US Agency for International Development who is now running for Congress as a Democrat in Maryland, may require additional thought before America delivers more money to the country.

“No one is going to look the other way,” Harden stated.

