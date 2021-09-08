Jordan Pickford of Everton was denied England’s clean sheet record by a last-minute equalizer from Poland.

On Wednesday night, Jordan Pickford came within seconds of surpassing an England record that has stood since 1966 against Poland.

The Everton goalkeeper has recently been chastised by pundits, but despite the doubts, the 27-year-old has routinely delivered great performances, both for the Toffees and for England.

Gareth Southgate’s side went into the game against Poland having preserved 11 clean sheets in 2021, with Pickford involved in eight of them. He was essential in the country’s march to the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Last weekend, England tied Andorra for the most defensive shutouts in a calendar year, and Pickford was in goal as the side attempted to break a 55-year-old national record.

Despite a late scare when he was closed down by Karol Swiderski, leading the goalie to dash back towards his own goal after the ball, the former Sunderland keeper appeared to have kept Poland and Robert Lewandowski at bay.

However, a late Damian Szymanski header in additional time earned Poland a 1-1 draw and a dramatic point in their pursuit for World Cup qualification, denying Pickford the chance to go down in history.

Despite the late heartbreak in Warsaw, the Blues goalkeeper will have multiple chances to repeat the feat, with England scheduled to play four more qualifiers in October and November before the year ends.

Pickford did receive a tiny consolation reward, as he became the first goalie this season to prevent Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski from scoring.

Prior to meeting England, the clinical attacker had already scored 10 goals in six games, including three in his last two for Poland, with Pickford stopping a looping effort from close range in the first half.