Jordan Pickford has yet to silence the skeptics, but the truth about Everton and England cannot be disputed.

Jordan Pickford has been a standout performer at Euro 2020.

He earned the Golden Glove award, and against Italy on Sunday, he might be crowned European champion.

And a tumultuous match against Denmark will not change that.

In fact, his performance against the Danes was his worst so far in the competition.

Pickford’s passing was poor in the first half, and he handed the ball to Denmark on two occasions on the outskirts of his own box, unseating his backline.

He also got his fingertips on Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick, with discussions raging over whether or not the Everton goalkeeper could have been expected to do better.

After the break, he was back to his old self, commanding his territory and sprinting off his line to clear crosses.

His detractors will no likely use his performance as a stick to bash him with, dubbing the goalkeeper on display at Wembley in the first half ‘Everton’s Pickford,’ believing his Euros form had been reserved just for international service.

Pundits and fans, notably former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher, have made their confidence in such a reality public in recent weeks.

What a load of crap.

Pickford has been in the finest form of his career for the majority of 2021, reaching new heights week after week following his comeback from injury, which forced him to miss the March international break and rekindled doubts about his status for club and country.

Everton may have slipped away in the last stages of the season to miss out on Europe, but it was in spite of, not because of, their shot-stopper.

Against Denmark, he may not have been at his best. There were no spectacular saves from Stephen O’Donnell or Kai Havertz, as there had been in prior games.

All goalkeepers, though, make great saves and have questionable moments.

The blunders will be remembered for longer than Pickford’s second-half recovery, which helped England reach their first major final since 1966.

But the fact that Southgate’s team is in the final is all that matters.

With Italy on the horizon on Sunday, Pickford has the opportunity to put his detractors to rest once and for all and write his own story. The summary comes to a close.