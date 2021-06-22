Jordan Pickford, Everton’s goalkeeper, explains why he got a new haircut and how he plans to qualify for Euro 2020.

Jordan Pickford, the Everton goalkeeper, is dead set on preserving as many clean sheets as possible during Euro 2020.

Despite the Blues missing out on European football, the England No. 1 was in good form for his club team in the later stages of the season, turning in a number of superb displays.

And the 27-year-old has carried those performances into the opening two games of this summer’s European Championships, particularly making crucial stops against Scotland in a 0-0 draw on Friday.

For the goalkeeper, that’s two clean sheets in two games to start the tournament, and he’s hoping to keep it going as long as possible.

“Keeping two clean sheets out of two…the that’s objective just keeping as many clean sheets as I can,” Pickford told the England Diary Room.

“That will offer us the best chance to win, or if we don’t win, to gain a draw.”

“That’s what you want for us. We want clean sheets, and strikers score goals. The most important thing is to maintain your composure in goal and assist your colleagues in giving us the best chance, as a nation, to win a game.”

Supporters have returned to stadiums across Europe for the duration of the tournament, which has been fantastic to see for those watching at home.

As Pickford points out, it’s also been a great advantage to the players on the field.

It can be difficult to deal with the pressure from the spectators again, but the Everton goalkeeper knows he and his international teammates are focused on the task at hand.

“The fans are great for me, whether it’s at England away games or at Wembley,” he continued.

“You just get that right buzz out of wearing the England shirt in front of all the fans and your family.”

“For me the buzz when you hear the national anthem going and all the chants get going just reminds you of when you were a kid.

"We have to address that expectation." Everyone who comes to watch us wishes for us to win, but no football match can be won every time. It all comes down to how we handle such events and move on to the next.