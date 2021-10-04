Jordan King Abdullah II claims that $100 million in real estate was purchased in secret due of security concerns.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II claimed that his real estate purchases totaling more than $100 million were kept secret owing to security concerns for himself and his family.

The Pandora Papers, published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on Sunday, revealed that hundreds of international leaders, celebrities, religious leaders, drug dealers, and others have been hiding real estate and other assets for the past 25 years.

Abdullah denied that he did anything improper when he bought the homes, claiming that they were kept secret due to security concerns. In addition, he stated that the assets were used for official purposes.

“These properties are not advertised due to security and privacy considerations, not secrecy or an attempt to conceal them,” the palace stated in a statement. “Privacy measures are critical for a head of state in His Majesty’s position.”

The report on Abdullah’s real estate portfolio, it added, was a “flagrant security breach and a threat to His Majesty’s and his family’s safety.”

Abdullah said he kept quiet about the transactions because of security fears after his half-brother accused the country’s leadership of corruption earlier this year. He further stated that no government funds were utilised.

Aside from domestic ramifications, the revelation posed a danger to Jordan’s crucial relationship with the international community. Jordan, which is considered as a stable, pro-Western bastion in a troubled region, is reliant on international funding worth billions of dollars.

“Any charges linking these private assets to governmental funding or support are false and deliberate attempts to mislead the public,” the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement released Monday.

Any such accusations, it said, were “defamatory and intended to harm Jordan’s reputation as well as his majesty’s credibility.”

However, Jordanian media, much of which is controlled directly or indirectly by the palace, made no mention of the transactions, indicating that the palace was concerned. Even independent Jordanian media outlets practice self-censorship, refraining from criticizing the king, royal family, or security forces.

