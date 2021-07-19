Jordan Henderson to PSG and an offer for Antoine Griezmann have been made by Liverpool.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League next season after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

That seemed improbable at one point for Jurgen Klopp’s team, but a string of good results, along with Leicester City’s poor form, turned the tide.

Fans instantly shifted their attention to the impending transfer window when the final whistle blew inside Anfield on the final day.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, Liverpool are being linked with a number of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his squad.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield? We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s captain.

According to The Athletic, while negotiations between Henderson and the Reds about a contract extension have taken place, no meaningful progress has been achieved.

The story goes on to say that talks haven’t fallen down and that talks are still going on, but it’s a tough and delicate situation.

Henderson’s current contract extends through 2023, according to the source, and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of Henderson’s and is keeping a close eye on his progress.

Saul Niguez is an Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Manchester United has reportedly gone ahead of Liverpool in the hunt to capture the Atletico Madrid midfielder this summer, according to a source from Spain.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have recently begun talks about a swap trade for Saul in which Antoine Griezmann would return to his previous club.

However, that trade has apparently fallen through because Bara values Griezmann higher than Saul and wants some cash as part of the deal.

As a result, Aguilar claims that Saul’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, is now advancing the talks with United, who, according to the source, have surged ahead of the Reds in the battle to sign the midfielder.

Antoine Griezmann, a forward for Barcelona.

