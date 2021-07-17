Jordan Henderson may have to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool’s James Milner in making a difficult decision.

Jordan Henderson was a notable exception in a young England group that was beaten finalists at Euro 2020.

The average age of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the European Championships this summer, which became the first Three Lions side to reach a major international final since 1966, was barely 24.

Despite this, the Liverpool captain, who turned 31 midway through the tournament, was one of only three players in the squad to reach the dreaded 30+ threshold, with Kyle Walker being the only one older than him.

The midfielder’s value to club and nation is apparent. He is a well-respected elder statesmen in current England side.

He would have been first-choice throughout the Euros if it hadn’t been for a groin injury that ended his season prematurely back in February.

Instead, he began and ended the tournament on the bench as Southgate eased him back into action following his injury, making five substitute appearances after first appearing in England’s final group game until being pulled in the final as penalties loomed.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips impressed in his absence, receiving 151 minutes out of a possible 690, to the point that Henderson was not asked to start a match, raising questions about his long-term international career.

Of course, given that he’s back to full fitness, there’s no reason to think the midfielder won’t be back in the starting lineup for the Three Lions after the September international break, as the focus shifts back to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in December.

When you consider that Southgate may call on Mason Mount (22), Phil Foden (21), and Jude Bellingham (18) in addition to Phillips and Rice, all of whom are 25 and 22, it’s evident that Euro 2020 could have signaled the start of a progressive changing of the guard in the England engine room.

When the World Cup comes around next year, Henderson will be 32 years old and still young enough to start for his country on a regular basis if he outperforms his peers.

But by the time Euro 2024 rolls around in Germany, he’ll be 34 and approaching the age when the specter of retirement begins to loom.

