Jordan Henderson makes an accusation about Steven Gerrard and answers questions about Liverpool’s red card.

Jordan Henderson has become synonymous with Liverpool Football Club, but the club captain has revealed two pivotal events during his tenure with the Reds.

Despite playing 37 league appearances in his first season, the midfielder was considered as part of a deal to move Clint Dempsey from Fulham to Liverpool in 2012.

Henderson, on the other hand, had no intention of quitting and fought back to become a key player of Brendan Rodgers’ Premier League-winning club.

When it comes to the 2013/14 season, the former Sunderland player admits he still has regrets over not winning the title.

”Playing with Stevie [Gerrard], Daniel Sturridge, Luis [Suarez], and Raheem [Sterling] gave me a lot of confidence every game. He told the Daily Mail, “They gave me the confidence to perform.”

“We were so close to winning the championship].” I reflect on my red card against Manchester City, my three-match suspension, the 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace, and other misfortunes.

“Do I ponder what could have been? I did it till we won the championship. To tell you the truth, I still do. We were deserving of the victory.”

Henderson was chosen vice-captain the following year after overcoming his doubters at the club, and wore the armband for the first time against Stoke City in November 2014.

Steven Gerrard’s announcement that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season came as a shock to the England international.

Henderson confessed, “I didn’t think Steven Gerrard was ever going to go.”

“I recall being in the Melwood gym on the day he told me he was going. It hit me like a ton of bricks. We had to get used to living without him. I’d gone from not playing to vice-captain and then captain in a matter of weeks.

“He was flying that year, and he had a lot to offer. He was everything you could have hoped for and more.”

Gerrard’s announcement triggered a change of guard, and Henderson revealed that the two were on the same page.

He thought Gerrard was always someone he could turn to for encouragement in the dressing room because of their similar personalities.

“I believe Stevie enjoyed that football.”

