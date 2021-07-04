Jordan Henderson issues a warning to his England teammates and claims to know what’s going on behind the scenes.

With a 4-0 win over Ukraine, England qualified for the Euro 2020 semi-finals, but Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has cautioned the Three Lions against celebrating too soon.

Henderson scored for the first time in his 62-cap England career, setting up a semi-final game with Denmark on Wednesday, thanks to a Harry Kane brace and a goal from Harry Maguire.

If England makes it to the final, they will have the advantage of playing both games at Wembley Stadium.

However, despite increased optimism among players and spectators, Henderson stressed that a final participation was not inevitable due to the Danes’ difficult opposition.

Last year, Gareth Southgate’s side fell to Denmark in the Nations League, and the Danes had scored 10 goals in three games, despite a poor start in the first two games following Christian Erikson’s awful incident.

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard urged his players to be careful and respectful of their semi-final opponents.

“From start to finish, it was a fantastic performance, and I thought the lads were outstanding,” he remarked.

“Overall, a fantastic evening, but we have yet to do anything. We may still utilize tonight to our advantage, but we should use it to focus on Wednesday and a tough opponent in Denmark.

“We have a lot of momentum and are feeling good, but we also have to respect Denmark because they are a wonderful squad. We just played them a few weeks ago, so we know how difficult it can be.”

The 31-year-old hailed the England squad’s unity both on and off the field, emphasizing that it was crucial to the Three Lions’ victory.

“The things you don’t see behind the scenes are the most important,” he remarked.

“The players who aren’t playing as much are practicing day after day and putting in the effort, pushing the lads who are playing, and supporting the lads who are playing in the dressing room and at training camps.

“And, of course, when we score a goal, the entire bench celebrates, which makes a significant difference on the field.

“That is visible to everyone, not just on. The summary comes to a close.