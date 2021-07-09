Jordan Henderson is praised by LeBron James, who breaks Liverpool’s quiet.

LeBron James has explained why he owns a 2% investment in Liverpool and expressed his joy for Jordan Henderson after the 31-year-old scored his first England goal in England’s 4-0 Euro 2020 triumph over Ukraine.

The LA Lakers star became a minor partner in Fenway Sports Organization, the team’s owners, in March after investing in the group. His participation within the Reds was initially inspired by FSG’s purchase of the club in 2010.

Prior to the club’s first top-flight success in 30 years, James purchased a stake in the team for £4.7 million in 2011, which is now allegedly worth $43.6 million (£31.5 million) in 2019.

His admiration for Liverpool is well-known, having first visited the club in 2011 and seen Liverpool draw 1-1 with Manchester United.

Henderson scored his first goal for the Three Lions in his 62nd appearance, completing the scoring with a wonderful header in the quarter-final victory over Andriy Shevchenko’s team.

Crouchy said of Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros: “I had heard about the brand and how fantastic it is, so I went to Liverpool and saw all the sites as well as the arena, which was rather unusual.

“I knew he (Crouch) played for Liverpool; I didn’t get the chance to witness him play, but I was aware of his presence.

“Absolutely (a Henderson fan), and I saw a videotape of that (first England goal), but I didn’t get to see the game in person.

“However, I noticed he was able to score one in the match the other day, and I thought it was very remarkable, especially since it will be with Liverpool Football Club.”

After Steven Gerrard opened the scoring with a free-kick in the second half, LeBron went to his first game ten years ago and failed to see the Reds pick up the three points after Javier Hernandez equalized.

He told his then-2.8 million Twitter followers at the time that it had been "one of the single finest experiences of my life" and praised the organization "At the top, 40,000 shouting fans.