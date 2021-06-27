Jordan Henderson is being held in high regard by Kalvin Phillips, who has issued a warning to the Liverpool captain.

Following his comeback from injury, Kalvin Phillips stated that he expected Jordan Henderson to start for England.

In the Three Lions’ last group game against Czech Republic, the 31-year-old made his first appearance in Euro 2020 as a half-time substitute, earning his first competitive minutes since February.

The Leeds United midfielder, on the other hand, has played every minute in the European Championships thus far.

A number of analysts, notably Roy Keane and Gabby Agbonlahor, had questioned the Liverpool captain’s inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s team due to his lack of game time, but Phillips is one of a number of players to have publicly spoken about Henderson’s value to the camp.

Despite the fact that the pair are competing for a starting spot in midfield for England’s round-of-16 match against Germany, the Leeds man has stated that he will not give up his spot without a fight.

He told reporters, “Every day I go out and try to do my best.” “Jordan has been exercising with us for the past two or three weeks, so seeing him return isn’t surprising.

“I expected Jordan to return to the team because he is such a valuable member of the England team.

“Whoever gets the nod and who doesn’t, we’ll be there to support each other, and that’s the most important thing.

“Hopefully (I’ve accomplished enough).” One of my key goals in this tournament was to play as much as possible, and I achieved that goal by playing every minute of the first three games.

“I don’t want to stop right now; I want to keep going.”