Jordan Henderson describes the change in the dressing room, implying that Liverpool may have made another transfer blunder.

Jordan Henderson has put an end to any doubt about his future by signing a new long-term deal on Tuesday.

The Liverpool captain has extended his commitment to the club until 2025, despite a quiet deadline day in terms of incomings.

Henderson celebrated ten years at Anfield this summer, but the 31-year-old says a lot has changed in the dressing room in recent years.

“I’d definitely say it has changed a little bit because a lot of individuals have matured over that period of time – not just as players, but as people, as leaders within the dressing room,” Henderson told liverpoolfc.com.

“So I would say I hear a lot more leadership, maybe in and around the dressing room before games, individuals taking ownership of various things.”

Odsonne Edouard’s impending move to Crystal Palace is one deadline-day deal that may have gone unnoticed.

The Celtic striker has been linked with Liverpool on several occasions in the past, but the Reds have never expressed a genuine interest in him.

Last season, the 23-year-old striker scored 40 goals in all competitions for Celtic, and his dazzling form drew the attention of clubs all across Europe.

Questions about Edouard’s ability to repeat his Celtic form in England will linger, as they will for most players transferring to the Premier League from other leagues.

However, his experience in Scotland is not to be overlooked, as Virgil van Dijk is living proof.

