Jordan Henderson claims Steven Gerrard’s claim ahead of Liverpool’s return: ‘That simple.’

Jordan Henderson arrived at Liverpool at a time when Steven Gerrard was the man – a magnificent captain who was adored by all Reds fans.

On Saturday, Gerrard returns to Anfield, but for the first time in his career, he will not be rooting for Liverpool since he will be in charge of Aston Villa.

The Reds will know the outcome of Manchester City’s 12.30 p.m. home game against Wolves before kick-off against Villa, and will know if a win would propel them to the Premier League summit or whether they must close a four-point gap.

The Anfield crowd will give Gerrard a warm welcome, but once the ball is kicked, those emotions will go away because Jurgen Klopp’s men have business to attend to.

Henderson and Gerrard were teammates for four years, so the current Liverpool captain will be well-versed in the Villa manager’s attitude ahead of the game.

In his matchday programme notes, Henderson writes, “Steven was a winner as a player and now he is a winner as a manager.”

“He’ll be coming to Anfield with the intention of winning.” That’s all there is to it.

“Our goal is to do everything we can to prevent this, but having had the privilege of training alongside him during his final years, I have no doubt that his primary motive will be to be on the winning side.”

“Sentiment won’t matter to him, but it won’t matter to us, and knowing Steven, he wouldn’t expect anything less from his previous team.”

“As one of the standards-setters, his expectation will be for a match as bit as fierce as the 50/50 tackles he used to enjoy as a Melwood colleague and competitor.”

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland at the age of 21 and, after adjusting to his new circumstances, was taken under Gerrard’s wing, eventually taking over the captaincy when his mentor left for the MLS.

"As a young Liverpool player, this strategy had a huge impact on me," says the player.