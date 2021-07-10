Jono Coleman, 65, passed away after a long fight with cancer.

Jonathan ‘Jono’ Coleman, an Australian television and radio personality, died at the age of 65.

Coleman died after a five-year fight with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife Margot and two daughters.

In 1979, he began his career as a reporter for the Australian children’s show Simon Townsend’s Wonder World.

Coleman joined the Virgin Radio presenting crew after migrating to the UK, and he also worked at London’s Heart Radio and the BBC.

Margot Coleman, Coleman’s wife, remarked following his death: “For nearly 40 years, Jono and I have been soulmates. We’ve had the good fortune to live a full and happy life, and I’ve had the opportunity to observe someone with immense talent and the unique ability to make people laugh up close.

“I will miss him terribly, but with the help of our beautiful children, Oscar and Emily, and their spouses, we will continue to live as he desired.”

Margot stated that she and their children were on Jono’s side when he died.

“‘For doing a good deed every day,’ Jono stated recently when I asked him how he wanted to be remembered. Such was the love of my life’s kindness and loving character.

“When the circumstances allow, we will find a moment to gather all of his friends and family to commemorate his life,” she continued.