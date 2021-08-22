Joni Ernst believes the US should ‘absolutely’ send military convoys into Kabul to assist evacuees.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the first female combat veteran elected to the upper chamber of Congress, said the US should “absolutely” send military convoys to assist with the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan’s Kabul airport.

Ernst said on ABC News’ This Week that the US administration and military should do “everything conceivable” to transport Americans safely to the airport for evacuation after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last week.

“We have the world’s strongest military, and we should be using those authorities to ensure that we are flexing our military muscle, especially when it comes to rescuing Americans,” she said on Sunday.

“We should be doing everything necessary to get Americans safely to the airport for evacuation,” GOP @SenJoniErnst says @MarthaRaddatz of US forces assisting Americans to reach the Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/CAnESTflDk https://t.co/VfgGeUIloj

August 22, 2021 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC)

Ernst’s comment comes amid concerns that Americans seeking to reach Kabul’s airport for evacuation may suffer terrorist attacks by the Islamic State (ISIS) or Taliban threats. Over potential security threats, the US embassy advised citizens “should avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you obtain explicit instructions from a US government person to do so.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the threat of an attack is “serious” and “persistent,” and that US officials are utilizing “every weapon in our armory” to safeguard Americans’ safety. According to numerous sources quoted by Politico, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly informed lawmakers in a conference call that “some people, including Americans, have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban.”

On the same day, the US Defense Department activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) for only the third time in history, requesting commercial planes to be ready to assist in the ongoing evacuation efforts. As a result, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Airlines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines, and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 planes to the evacuation of people and personnel. Commercial planes are unlikely to travel into or out of Kabul Airport. This is a condensed version of the information.