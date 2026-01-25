Jonathan Bailey Shares Behind-the-Scenes Humor During Bridgerton’s Intimate Scenes

Jonathan Bailey, star of Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton, has opened up about the lighter side of filming some of the series’ most talked-about intimate scenes. Known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of the prominent Bridgerton family, Bailey admits that these romantic moments can often feel “a bit silly” when viewed from the perspective of a crowded film set.

A Silly, Yet Meaningful, Experience

During a recent interview, Bailey revealed that the complex logistics of filming sex scenes—featuring cameras, intimacy coordinators, and a full crew—can turn what seems glamorous on screen into a rather amusing experience in real life. “It’s incredibly hard not to laugh,” Bailey confessed, noting that, despite the drama’s sultry reputation, the atmosphere on set is far less glamorous than what viewers might expect.

The actor emphasized that these intimate moments should serve a purpose in the narrative. “I’m not a fan of, ‘Let’s get our kit off because we have a scene to film,’” he said. Instead, he strives to ensure that each intimate encounter is meaningful and contributes to the emotional depth of his character. While Bridgerton has earned a reputation for its steamy romance, Bailey and his fellow cast members are more excited about scenes that demand deeper emotional work. “We get more excited about other scenes which require in-depth emotions,” he shared.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Bailey teased that the latest episodes of Bridgerton start off with a bang. “It isn’t a slow start,” he said, hinting that the first episode of the new season will deliver immediate action and drama. Season four of the series will introduce a fresh romance between Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha, which sparks during a masquerade ball.

The new episodes, which will be released in two parts—each containing four episodes—will debut on Netflix with part one launching on January 29 and part two on February 26.

Other Career Milestones for Jonathan Bailey

In addition to his role on Bridgerton, Bailey has recently made headlines after being named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2025. The actor found the honor “hilarious,” though he acknowledged that it was “very flattering.”

Bailey’s career continues to grow with roles in the Jurassic World franchise and the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked. This summer, he will also take the stage at the Barbican Theatre in London, joining co-star Ariana Grande for the musical revival of Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed play Sunday In The Park With George.