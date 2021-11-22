Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes blame Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ for their departure from Fox News.

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two Fox News contributors, have left the network. They are blaming Tucker Carlson’s documentary “Patriot Purge” as the cause for their departure.

The conservative contributors stated on Sunday that “irresponsible voices” like Carlson, as well as the premiere of his documentary, were the final straw that prompted them to resign.

In a blog article for The Dispatch, the men said, “Fox News still conducts actual reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives providing vital opinion and analysis.” “However, the words of the responsible are drowned out by the shouts of the irresponsible.” The “Patriot Purge” is a three-part series on the deadly Capitol riot on January 6, which premiered on Fox Nation and was promoted by Fox News. The film is focused on conspiracy theories that essentially protect followers of former President Donald Trump who attacked the White House.

“Some of Fox’s top opinion hosts echoed the bogus claims and odd storylines of Donald Trump or put up their own in his service,” Goldberg and Hayes wrote during the 45th president’s tenure.

The two contributors remained in their roles after Trump’s election loss because they believed the network would be able to regain its independence.

The release of “Patriot Purge,” on the other hand, was “a message that people have made peace with this direction of things, and there is no plan, at least that anyone made me aware of, for a course correction,” according to Goldberg.

Despite the fact that the men disagree with Carlson’s journalistic tactics, he remains the network’s most popular primetime host.

Carlson told the New York Times that Goldberg and Hayes’ resignations were “excellent news,” and that “our audience will be grateful.”

Hayes and Goldberg were grateful for their tenure as commentators, despite their conflicts with the network.

“We remain grateful for the chances we’ve had at Fox,” Hayes and Goldberg said, “and we continue to admire many of the hardworking journalists who work there.”

“This is our last option.” We have no regrets about our decision, even though it was unavoidably unavoidable.”