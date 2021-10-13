Jon Gruden will be removed from the Madden video game due to an email controversy at EA Sports.

Following the departure of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden earlier this week, video game publisher EA Sports said on Wednesday that he will be removed from the Madden NFL 22 game.

According to ESPN, Gruden announced his resignation as head coach on Monday, following revelations that he had used homophobic, racist, and misogynistic language in email exchanges for years.

In a statement released by the Raiders on Monday, Gruden said, "I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction." He went on to express gratitude to the team's players, coaches, and supporters before apologizing: "I'm sorry, I never meant to upset anyone." In a tweet on Wednesday, EA Sports mentioned the circumstances surrounding Gruden's resignation when announcing their plans to update Madden NFL 22, which was released in August.

In a statement revealing Gruden’s anticipated removal from the game, EA Sports stated, “EA Sports is dedicated to take action in sustaining a culture of inclusion and equity.” “In the next weeks, we’ll replace him with a generic lookalike via a title update.” The Raiders’ majority owner, Mark Davis, said on Monday that he had accepted Gruden’s departure. When asked about Gruden’s resignation on Wednesday, Davis declined to comment and forwarded additional inquiries to the NFL, according to ESPN.

While briefly addressing Gruden's resignation at the start of a media session on Wednesday, Rich Bisaccia, the team's interim head coach, noted that "no one person is bigger than the Raiders' shield." Bisaccia told reporters, "The Raiders have always stood for diversity, inclusivity, and social justice." "It's critical to live up to those principles and carry them forward. We can't alter the past, but we can do more to improve the future." Gruden's emails were found during an inquiry that was primarily focused on Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder. Gruden used racial language in statements about DeMaurice Smith, the NFL Players Association's executive director, in an email to Bruce Allen, the Washington Football Team's general manager and president, in 2011.