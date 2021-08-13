Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling is on lockdown due to a “potential armed individual.”

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., was placed on lockdown on Friday due to an active threat of a “possible armed individual.”

The suspect was described as a “Black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag” and the last known position was on the South side near the Blanchard Barracks, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.

“RUN if you come upon the person and have a safe path. HIDE if you don’t have a safe route to take. Close your door, turn off the lights and the ringer on your phone, and keep silent. Prepare to FIGHT if you are hiding,” the notification stated.

This story is developing, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.