Joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership exemplifies the UK’s entrepreneurial spirit.

As the Foreign Secretary began three days of meetings to reinforce the Government’s “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific region, Boris Johnson stated that signing a trans-Pacific free trade deal will open up “unparalleled prospects.”

The Prime Minister described the upcoming negotiations as a “exciting opportunity to build on this country’s entrepreneurial spirit and free-trade tradition,” as the UK prepares to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Comprehensive and Progressive Deal for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a free trade agreement involving Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The United Kingdom applied in February, and the CPTPP stated earlier this month that the accession process would commence.

Dominic Raab landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Monday, in preparation for the start of the accession process on Tuesday.

“Membership of the CPTTP free-trade partnership will open up unequalled prospects for British businesses and consumers in the fast-growing Indo-Pacific,” Mr Johnson said. The UK already has trade agreements with seven CPTPP members.

“Our is a fantastic opportunity to build on this country’s entrepreneurial spirit and tradition of free trade to benefit the whole UK economy.”

According to the government, CPTPP members have a combined GDP of £9 trillion, and joining the alliance would provide access to some of the world’s most powerful existing and future economies.

Officials estimate that by 2030, UK exports to CPTPP nations will have increased by 65 percent (£37 billion).

The government also stated that joining the CPTPP will result in decreased taxes on British automobiles and whisky, as well as tariff-free trade for 99.9% of exports.

The government also claimed that any agreement would assist British producers export beef and lamb to countries like Mexico, claiming that by the end of the decade, CPTPP countries will account for 25% of global meat import demand.

“This portion of the world is where Britain’s biggest potential lie,” said International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. We left the EU with the goal of strengthening ties with existing partners and expanding consumer markets outside of Europe, and adopting the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s high standards is a key element of that. (This is a brief piece.)