Johnson will meet with Biden on Thursday, but no mention of their special relationship will be made.

Boris Johnson will meet with US President Joe Biden this week, but the Prime Minister is unlikely to emphasize the importance of the “special relationship” since he dislikes the term.

Mr Johnson, according to Downing Street, “prefers not to use the phrase” and instead wants to build a “tight connection” with Washington.

In an American publication, the Prime Minister is profiled. According to the Atlantic, he told advisers that he dislikes the term because it makes him feel “needy and weak.”

Mr Biden will see Mr Johnson for talks on Thursday, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, which begins on Friday, according to the White House. Mr Biden is on his first overseas trip as president.

The White House stated the visit will “confirm the ongoing strength of the unique relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” perhaps unaware of the Prime Minister’s distaste of the term.

“The PM prefers not to use the phrase, but that does not detract from the seriousness with which he sees our relationship with the United States,” said Mr Johnson’s official spokesman.

With the possibility of protests surrounding the Carbis Bay event, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “While we support people’s right to protest within the law, this is an important meeting that will focus on a number of public priorities – be it climate change or the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

The event would also provide “tangible benefits” to local residents, with a £50 million economic boost expected.

Mr Johnson will use the conference to call on leaders from the G7 countries — the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Italy – to defeat Covid-19 by supplying vaccines to the entire world by the end of next year.