Johnson thinks that July 19 is still a viable date to identify the ‘terminus point’ of the lockdown.

Despite mounting cases, Boris Johnson insists that the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on July 19 is “looking fine.”

Despite rising hospital admissions and more people in intensive care, the Prime Minister claimed the date appeared to be the “terminus point” for England’s lockdown.

He could not rule out the prospect of more limitations if the UK faced another “difficult winter,” with the NHS under strain due to a mix of Covid-19 and flu.

The Prime Minister told reporters that cases of the Delta coronavirus type, which was initially found in India, were increasing by about 30% each week, with “hospitalizations rising by roughly the same number and, unfortunately, ICU admissions” following suit.

During a laboratory visit in Hertfordshire, he told reporters, “We’ve had to be cautious, but we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be we’ll be

He was optimistic that the lockdown would be lifted on July 19.

Following a delay in the road map, which had set June 21 as the earliest date for eliminating remaining limitations, that date was fixed.

During a visit to a facility in Hertfordshire, the Prime Minister told reporters, “You can never rule out the possibility of some new sickness, some new tragedy that we just haven’t planned for or accounted for.”

“But, given where we are now, and the efficiency of the vaccines against all of the variants that we can now observe – so Alpha, Delta, the lot of them, Kappa – I believe July 19 will be the end date.

“I believe what the scientists are saying is that things like flu will resurface this winter, that we may have a hard winter for a variety of reasons, and that the NHS will face significant strains.

“All the more reason to lower the number of Covid cases now, to allow the NHS the breathing room it needs to deal with all those other demands, and we will surely be investing to ensure that they can.”

The Prime Minister made the suggestion. (This is a brief piece.)