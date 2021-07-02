Johnson makes a snide remark about Germany’s football team as he dismisses the possibility of reducing Wembley attendance.

Boris Johnson teased Angela Merkel over England’s Euro 2020 triumph over Germany, while ruling out any further reductions in Wembley attendance for the remaining matches.

Following the historic 2-0 victory for the Three Lions in the last-16 encounter at Wembley on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister remarked that Germany had broken with its “history” of defeating England in football championships.

“Over the course of that time, some things have changed beyond recognition,” the Prime Minister said at a press conference following their meeting at his Chequers residence, referring to Mrs Merkel’s 22 visits to the UK during her time in power. “For much of your tenure, Angela, it was certainly a tradition for England to lose to Germany in international football tournaments.”

“I’m definitely grateful to you for deviating from tradition for a change.”

Mrs Merkel called the outcome “deserving,” but confessed that it made her country “a little sad.”

“Obviously, this was not a voluntary offer on my part to set the tone for this visit, but I have to accept it,” she remarked.

Mrs Merkel also expressed her government’s “deep worry” over the amount of supporters expected to attend Euro 2020.

“I have informed the Prime Minister of this,” she stated.

“I’m concerned that it (the amount of supporters at games) isn’t a little excessive.”

The England-Germany game drew over 40,000 spectators to Wembley Stadium.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, said he had no plans to reduce the stadium’s capacity for the remaining games, which include the two semi-finals and the final.

“Of course, if we receive any such request, we will follow scientific counsel and advice,” he stated.

“However, in the UK, the situation is extremely obvious at the moment.

“There are certain events that we can put on in a careful and regulated manner, with everyone who attends being tested.

“Through our vaccination campaign, we have built up a significant wall of immunity against the disease in the United Kingdom.”

He echoed the sentiment. (This is a brief piece.)