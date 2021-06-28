Johnson maintains that all coronavirus limitations will be lifted on July 19.

Following negotiations with his new Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson has dismissed the notion of eliminating coronavirus restrictions early, stating it is “logical” to remain with the scheduled “terminus” date of July 19.

The Prime Minister stated on Monday that England had been “set fairly” to be free of lockdown measures and returned to “as far as possible” normalcy by the later deadline he set when he earlier postponed his plans by four weeks owing to the swelling Delta variant.

Mr Javid had aroused opposition worries that he was disregarding the “data, not dates” approach by announcing that ending controls as soon as feasible was his “absolute priority” and that there would be “no turning back” once they were terminated.

He was to brief the Commons on his coronavirus preparations, having taken over from Matt Hancock, who resigned over the weekend after it was found that he had violated Covid-19 guidelines by kissing an aide in his ministerial office during the outbreak.

The Prime Minister defended the delay in Mr Hancock’s departure at a by-election campaign visit to Batley, saying it was “the right speed to proceed in a pandemic” and that he had held a “long meeting” with Mr Javid on Sunday.

“While there are some hopeful signals, such as the number of deaths and hospitalizations remaining low – though both are increasing somewhat – we are seeing a rise in cases,” the Prime Minister told broadcasters.

“So we think it’s prudent to continue to our plan of being cautious but irreversible, and to use the next three weeks or so to finish as much of that vaccine rollout as possible – another five million injections we can get into people’s arms by July 19.”

“And then, with each passing day, it becomes obvious to me and all our scientific advisers that, on July 19, we will be in a position to state that that is truly the end, and we can return to life as it was before Covid as far as possible.”

