Johnson & Johnson will be split into two companies, with the Over-the-Counter Division being renamed.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson & Johnson wants to split into two firms in the next two years, with one focusing on prescription medications and medical devices and the other on health care products like Band-Aids and Listerine. The separation, according to J&J, is intended to increase the speed and focus of each of the planned companies as they try to keep up with their unique industry trends.

“Following a thorough review, the board and management team believe that separating the consumer health business is the best way to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals, create opportunities for our talented global team, drive profitable growth, and—most importantly—improve healthcare outcomes for people all over the world,” CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

The Johnson & Johnson name will continue to be associated with the company that sells orthopedic and surgical devices, as well as therapies such as Darzalex, Erleada, and Imbruvica. The company’s pharmaceutical division also produces a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which is one of three currently approved in the United States.

The name of the other business, which will focus on J&J brands such as Neutrogena, Aveeno, Band-Aid, and Listerine, has yet to be revealed.

J&J is the world’s largest manufacturer of health products, having been founded in 1886. The company’s board of directors must yet approve the proposed split.

In the company’s just ended third quarter, pharmaceuticals and medical devices brought in a combined $19.6 billion in revenue, which was higher than experts projected. $3.7 billion was spent on consumer health.

J&J is in the midst of a leadership shift as well as a split. Gorsky will retire down in August and be replaced by longstanding corporate leader Joaquin Duato in January, according to the company.

J&J is also dealing significant backlash from some Democrats in Congress over another corporate decision. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed against J&J, alleging that its talc-based baby powder, which it has stopped marketing in the United States and Canada, caused ovarian cancer.

Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, among others, recently addressed the corporation a letter requesting further information regarding a newly formed subsidiary that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This is a condensed version of the information.