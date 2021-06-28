Johnson is in danger of losing his job. In a vote on prolonging coronavirus restrictions, the Conservatives revolted.

When MPs are asked to accept the extension of coronavirus restrictions in England until July 19, Boris Johnson faces a Tory mutiny.

On Wednesday evening, the House of Commons will vote on a four-week extension of lockdown measures in order to give the immunization program more time.

Labour has indicated that it will support the extension, sparing the Prime Minister a defeat, but Conservative lockdown skeptics are expected to show their displeasure during the debate.

According to scientific consultants, the delay is vital to avoid a new rise in hospital admissions caused by the fast spreading Delta form, which was initially discovered in India.

Michael Gove, a senior Cabinet minister, has stated that any extension of the limitations beyond July 19 would require something “unprecedented and remarkable.”

However, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told his ConservativeHome podcast that “you can’t run society just to stop the hospitals being full, otherwise you’d never let us get in our cars and drive anywhere or do any of the other things that people want to do, so there has to be some proportionality,” indicating that Cabinet ministers are concerned about the extension.

“Jacob has his views, and those are his views,” International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News.

“But what I’m saying you is that the reason we’re doing this, taking these steps, is to safeguard lives, and that’s what matters.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson will meet Sir Keir Starmer, but it will be Health Secretary Matt Hancock who will start the debate on lifting the limitations.

Delays are also predicted in Scotland, when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the mainland’s transition to the lowest level of restrictions will be “likely” delayed by three weeks.

According to the most recent numbers, 1,136 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in the United Kingdom on June 13, an increase of 18% from the previous week and the largest number since May 7.

The delay has been described as “bitterly disappointing” by leaders in the hospitality industry, who have asked for a. (This is a brief piece.)