Johnson is expected to unveil £9.7 billion in foreign investment in the UK.

According to Downing Street, Boris Johnson will unveil £9.7 billion in new foreign investment in the UK, which will result in the creation of 30,000 new jobs.

When the Prime Minister hosts the Global Investment Summit at London’s Science Museum on Tuesday, he will roll out the red carpet for corporate titans like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Mr Johnson would announce a package of 18 investment deals, boosting growth in industries including as wind and hydrogen energy, sustainable homes, and carbon capture and storage, according to No 10 ahead of the meeting.

At the same time, the Department of International Trade is developing an online investment map that highlights 53 possible strategic investment opportunities across the United Kingdom.

Mr Johnson stated that the extra investment would benefit the UK’s economic recovery while also advancing the government’s “leveling up” objective.

“The world’s top investors have recognised the enormous potential for growth and innovation in the industries of the future in the United Kingdom,” he said.

“This is only the beginning. As we move ahead to Cop26 and beyond, we will see new green growth collaborations formed at today’s Global Investment Summit.” Mr Johnson will meet down with Mr Gates, who is promoting technical solutions to address the climate catastrophe, following an opening address.

The Queen and other senior royals will host a reception for the delegates at Windsor, which Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are likely to attend, according to Downing Street.

On Monday, Prime Minister David Cameron and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosted a meal in No 10 for about 20 business leaders ahead of the summit.

Clare Smyth, the first female chef in the UK to receive three Michelin stars, is catering the event, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman, with a menu “showcasing the best of British ingredients.”

Before a starter of potato and roe, canapes of jellied eels, chicken liver parfait, and pumpkin and white truffle gougere were served.

Venison from the Rhug Estate near Corwen, Denbighshire, is served with a dessert of lemon and pear meringue made with a 16-year-old Lagavulin whisky.

Mr Sunak will host a separate event for roughly 300 business and industrial leaders in the City.