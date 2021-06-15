Johnson is expected to announce a four-week delay in the easing of England’s lockdown.

As he prepares to announce a delay to the full relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England, Boris Johnson is facing a Conservative backbench revolt.

The Prime Minister is anticipated to declare that the June 21 road map softening will be postponed for four weeks, to July 19.

At 6 p.m., he will conduct a press conference with England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s main scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, at Downing Street.

Limits on attendance at sporting events, pubs, and theaters are expected to continue in place, nightclubs will remain closed, and people will be urged to maintain social distance and work from home as a result of the statement.

Some Conservative MPs have reacted angrily to the proposal, and a vote later this month is expected to spark a backbench revolt.

If the June 21 lockdown easing is postponed for a month, another 10 million second coronavirus vaccine doses might be distributed across the UK, according to Health Minister Edward Argar.

While the number of individuals in hospitals has been “creeping up a bit,” he told Sky News that vaccination has resulted in “the severing of the link between the disease and hospitalizations and death.”

“I think that on that basis, everyone will recognize that there comes a point where we have to live with this disease and recognize that you can not go for a zero Covid approach; you have to live with it, and vaccination is the key to that,” Mr Argar continued.

“So I think people will be more comfortable with it once we get those second doses in people’s arms, once we get that level of protection up to around that 81 percent.”

Conservative MP Peter Bone argued that a delay in the removing of limitations should not occur “without really good reason,” adding that he “can not see the evidence why we should be postponing our freedom” at this time.

He believes that limitations should only be imposed “if there is a very clear danger to society.”

